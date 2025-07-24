Imagen Launches New Routing Layers Using XRP Cryptocurrency To Streamline Creator-Led AI Content Distribution
Advancing creator tools with intelligent, decentralized content distribution.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
With XRP's high-speed and low-cost transaction model, creators within the Imagen platform can now more effectively distribute customized content, engage global audiences, and monetize their work across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana-all without relying on centralized intermediaries. The integration supports direct, creator-led experiences supported by dynamic AI personalization.
These new routing layers enable Imagen's AI filters, social nodes, and tokenized experiences to operate with greater fluidity across chains, unlocking faster interactions and personalized delivery in real time. For creators, this means smoother campaign rollouts, real-time fan engagement, and cross-border access to decentralized income streams.
By blending XRP architecture with Imagen's modular AI stack, the platform is reshaping how creators connect, scale, and earn in Web3-powered social environments.
About Imagen Network
Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
