Russian, Chinese top diplomats conduct discussions
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday for high-level talks on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing key international issues, according to a statement from Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
The meeting took place ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Council in Tianjin. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the deepening partnership between Russia and China and discussed the upcoming SCO session and its agenda.
The diplomats also exchanged views on their respective relationships with the United States and explored pathways to resolving the Ukraine conflict based on the principles of the UN Charter. They further addressed escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and the Israel-Iran dispute.
Lavrov and Wang reviewed the progress on agreements reached by Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during their May summit in Moscow.
China’s Foreign Ministry described the Russia-China relationship as the most stable, mature, and strategically significant among the world’s major powers. Wang emphasized the importance of maintaining regular dialogue with Lavrov to ensure the timely execution of joint initiatives and to prepare for future high-level engagements.
Wang added that both nations must enhance their strategic partnership to promote mutual development and coordinate responses to global instability and emerging challenges.
