Moscow denies US press’s Putin-Iran nuclear allegation

2025-07-24 04:37:00
(MENAFN) Russia has dismissed a recent U.S. media report claiming President Vladimir Putin urged Iran to accept a nuclear agreement that would ban uranium enrichment, labeling the story as false and inflammatory.

In a statement released Sunday, the Russian Foreign Ministry condemned Western media as a mouthpiece for political elites and the so-called “deep state,” accusing them of spreading provocative disinformation.

The ministry specifically called out the U.S. news outlet Axios, branding it a “toilet tank” of targeted fake news. The criticism referred to Axios’ article titled “Scoop: Putin urges Iran to take ‘zero enrichment’ nuclear deal with US, sources say,” which claimed Putin supported a U.S. proposal demanding Iran halt all uranium enrichment following the 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran.

Russia described the article as part of a coordinated disinformation campaign intended to inflame the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program. Moscow reiterated its longstanding stance that the issue should be resolved solely through political and diplomatic efforts.

Axios claimed, citing unnamed European and Israeli sources, that Putin encouraged Tehran to accept the U.S. condition in hopes of advancing negotiations. However, Iran allegedly rejected the suggestion.

Tehran’s Tasnim news agency, quoting official sources, denied receiving any such message from Putin. Iran has repeatedly insisted that its uranium enrichment program is for civilian purposes and refuses to accept a zero-enrichment requirement, which it considers a nonstarter in any future agreement.

