403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US, Jordanian Officials Discuss Syria Ceasefire
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Washington on Wednesday.
The central focus of their discussion was reaching a ceasefire agreement in Syria and reviewing the wider security dynamics across the region, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to a statement issued by the State Department, the officials reviewed the trilateral accord among the United States, Jordan, and Syria designed to uphold the Syrian ceasefire.
"The Secretary stressed the need for dialogue to address the present crisis in southern Syria and underscored the importance of protecting civilians on all sides," the statement emphasized.
It further added, "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the security situations in the region, including Gaza and the West Bank."
Their conversation highlighted persistent instability and the urgency of de-escalation efforts.
This diplomatic meeting occurred as international humanitarian organizations raised alarms about the dire famine conditions in Gaza.
Palestinians in the enclave continue to suffer under severe restrictions on food and humanitarian assistance.
On the same day, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 10 individuals succumbed to starvation and malnutrition within the previous 24 hours, increasing the total number of such deaths since October 2023 to 111.
Since the onset of its intense military campaign in October 2023, Israel has taken the lives of over 59,200 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the majority being women and children, according to Gaza’s health authorities.
The central focus of their discussion was reaching a ceasefire agreement in Syria and reviewing the wider security dynamics across the region, particularly in the occupied Palestinian territories.
According to a statement issued by the State Department, the officials reviewed the trilateral accord among the United States, Jordan, and Syria designed to uphold the Syrian ceasefire.
"The Secretary stressed the need for dialogue to address the present crisis in southern Syria and underscored the importance of protecting civilians on all sides," the statement emphasized.
It further added, "The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed the security situations in the region, including Gaza and the West Bank."
Their conversation highlighted persistent instability and the urgency of de-escalation efforts.
This diplomatic meeting occurred as international humanitarian organizations raised alarms about the dire famine conditions in Gaza.
Palestinians in the enclave continue to suffer under severe restrictions on food and humanitarian assistance.
On the same day, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 10 individuals succumbed to starvation and malnutrition within the previous 24 hours, increasing the total number of such deaths since October 2023 to 111.
Since the onset of its intense military campaign in October 2023, Israel has taken the lives of over 59,200 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with the majority being women and children, according to Gaza’s health authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment