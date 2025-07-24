403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian MPs vote to prohibit movies over ‘traditional values’
(MENAFN) Russia’s lower house of parliament has passed a bill that would prohibit licenses for movies considered to discredit or reject “traditional values.” If the upper house and President Vladimir Putin approve the law, it will come into force in March 2026, according to the State Duma’s website.
In 2022, Putin endorsed a decree identifying 17 traditional values—including patriotism, dignity, and strong family—as core to Russia’s national policy, aiming to protect the country’s identity and counter what the Kremlin sees as Western moral decline.
Under the new legislation, authorities could refuse or withdraw rental certificates for films that challenge “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The Culture Ministry will have the power to revoke movie licenses, while the media regulator Roskomnadzor could require streaming services and social networks to remove such content within 24 hours.
Critics warn the law might even threaten beloved Soviet classics like The Irony of Fate, a popular New Year’s Eve movie that includes a plot where a woman spends the night with a stranger rather than her fiancé.
Though not explicitly about demographics, the law coincides with growing concerns about Russia’s declining birth rates. In response, lawmakers have suggested measures such as tax incentives, abortion restrictions, and opposing the “child-free” lifestyle.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova highlighted an impending fertility crisis due to fewer women of childbearing age, while Putin has called for the fertility rate to reach 2.1 within five years to reverse population decline.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that resolving Russia’s demographic problems requires strengthening the family unit and upholding traditional values.
In July, MP Vitaly Milonov, a vocal advocate for traditional values, proposed banning childless women from films, arguing that showing strong, independent women without children encourages Russians to postpone marriage and having children.
In 2022, Putin endorsed a decree identifying 17 traditional values—including patriotism, dignity, and strong family—as core to Russia’s national policy, aiming to protect the country’s identity and counter what the Kremlin sees as Western moral decline.
Under the new legislation, authorities could refuse or withdraw rental certificates for films that challenge “traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.” The Culture Ministry will have the power to revoke movie licenses, while the media regulator Roskomnadzor could require streaming services and social networks to remove such content within 24 hours.
Critics warn the law might even threaten beloved Soviet classics like The Irony of Fate, a popular New Year’s Eve movie that includes a plot where a woman spends the night with a stranger rather than her fiancé.
Though not explicitly about demographics, the law coincides with growing concerns about Russia’s declining birth rates. In response, lawmakers have suggested measures such as tax incentives, abortion restrictions, and opposing the “child-free” lifestyle.
Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova highlighted an impending fertility crisis due to fewer women of childbearing age, while Putin has called for the fertility rate to reach 2.1 within five years to reverse population decline.
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that resolving Russia’s demographic problems requires strengthening the family unit and upholding traditional values.
In July, MP Vitaly Milonov, a vocal advocate for traditional values, proposed banning childless women from films, arguing that showing strong, independent women without children encourages Russians to postpone marriage and having children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment