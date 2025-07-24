403
Moscow’s chief negotiator reveals progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks
(MENAFN) Russia and Ukraine have fulfilled all the humanitarian agreements reached during the second round of talks in Istanbul last month, Moscow’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced on Wednesday.
Speaking to the press after the conclusion of the third round of direct peace negotiations in Türkiye, Medinsky highlighted several key developments.
He stated that Russia has offered to hand over 3,000 additional bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. The remains will be returned through the Red Cross once Kiev confirms it is prepared to receive them.
Medinsky also revealed that Moscow proposed a new prisoner swap involving at least 1,200 prisoners of war from each side. In addition, Russia suggested holding temporary ceasefires lasting 24 or 48 hours to facilitate the evacuation of wounded troops and the recovery of bodies from the battlefield.
To continue dialogue, Moscow has invited Ukraine to establish three online working groups focusing on political, humanitarian, and military issues. Kiev has agreed to consider the proposal.
Regarding the fate of children caught in the conflict, Medinsky said Moscow reviewed the full list of 339 Ukrainian children provided by Kiev. Some have already been returned, while many had never been on Russian territory. Since the conflict escalated in 2022, Russia has evacuated children from combat zones to safety with ongoing efforts to reunite them with their families.
