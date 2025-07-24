Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Destroyer Changes Course After Iranian Navy Helicopter Warning

2025-07-24 03:10:13
(MENAFN) An Iranian naval helicopter issued a warning to a U.S. destroyer on Wednesday, compelling the American vessel to divert its route away from Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, according to a local news agency.

The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) when the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) attempted to enter waters monitored by Iran. The Iranian Navy's Third Naval Region air unit, known as Nabovvat, promptly deployed the helicopter to intercept the destroyer, the news agency reported.

Following the helicopter's warning, the U.S. warship responded by threatening to engage the Iranian aircraft and demanded its departure from the area. Despite this, the Iranian helicopter "continued its mission decisively and repeated its warning."

The destroyer repeated its threat but ultimately altered its course southward after the persistent Iranian warnings, the report added.

The U.S. military has not yet provided an official statement regarding the event.

This confrontation follows closely on the heels of U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, amid a 12-day conflict involving Israel.

