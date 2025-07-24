403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Destroyer Changes Course After Iranian Navy Helicopter Warning
(MENAFN) An Iranian naval helicopter issued a warning to a U.S. destroyer on Wednesday, compelling the American vessel to divert its route away from Iranian territorial waters in the Gulf of Oman, according to a local news agency.
The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) when the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) attempted to enter waters monitored by Iran. The Iranian Navy's Third Naval Region air unit, known as Nabovvat, promptly deployed the helicopter to intercept the destroyer, the news agency reported.
Following the helicopter's warning, the U.S. warship responded by threatening to engage the Iranian aircraft and demanded its departure from the area. Despite this, the Iranian helicopter "continued its mission decisively and repeated its warning."
The destroyer repeated its threat but ultimately altered its course southward after the persistent Iranian warnings, the report added.
The U.S. military has not yet provided an official statement regarding the event.
This confrontation follows closely on the heels of U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, amid a 12-day conflict involving Israel.
The incident occurred around 10:00 a.m. local time (0630 GMT) when the USS Fitzgerald (DDG-62) attempted to enter waters monitored by Iran. The Iranian Navy's Third Naval Region air unit, known as Nabovvat, promptly deployed the helicopter to intercept the destroyer, the news agency reported.
Following the helicopter's warning, the U.S. warship responded by threatening to engage the Iranian aircraft and demanded its departure from the area. Despite this, the Iranian helicopter "continued its mission decisively and repeated its warning."
The destroyer repeated its threat but ultimately altered its course southward after the persistent Iranian warnings, the report added.
The U.S. military has not yet provided an official statement regarding the event.
This confrontation follows closely on the heels of U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22, amid a 12-day conflict involving Israel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment