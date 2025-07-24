403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow supports new defense agreement with Togo
(MENAFN) The Russian government has approved a draft law to ratify a military cooperation agreement with Togo, according to TASS. This step reflects Moscow’s expanding defense partnerships in West Africa, a region where French influence has significantly declined.
The agreement, endorsed by the government commission on legislative activity, outlines plans for joint military exercises and training, as well as provisions for emergency medical assistance between Russian and Togolese forces. Vladimir Gruzdev, a commission member and head of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, highlighted Togo’s strategic importance, noting it as one of the most well-organized and equipped countries in Tropical Africa. He also pointed out the country’s possession of the region’s busiest seaport.
Russia has been intensifying its military involvement across Africa in recent years. President Vladimir Putin stated last November that many African nations are increasingly turning to Russia for security assistance.
In the surrounding region, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have cut defense ties with France and expelled its forces, citing French failures to address the escalating jihadist threat in the Sahel. These three countries have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and now collaborate with Russia, which they regard as a dependable partner. In 2024 alone, violence in the Sahel region has resulted in approximately 10,400 deaths.
Togo has also seen a surge in cross-border militant activity, with 10 attacks and 52 fatalities recorded this year—the highest on record. One major incident in July involved around 100 fighters linked to al-Qaeda attacking a military outpost near the Burkina Faso border, reportedly killing around a dozen Togolese soldiers.
During an April visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s support for the AES, pledging assistance in training military and law enforcement personnel and enhancing the combat capabilities of member states.
The agreement, endorsed by the government commission on legislative activity, outlines plans for joint military exercises and training, as well as provisions for emergency medical assistance between Russian and Togolese forces. Vladimir Gruzdev, a commission member and head of the Association of Lawyers of Russia, highlighted Togo’s strategic importance, noting it as one of the most well-organized and equipped countries in Tropical Africa. He also pointed out the country’s possession of the region’s busiest seaport.
Russia has been intensifying its military involvement across Africa in recent years. President Vladimir Putin stated last November that many African nations are increasingly turning to Russia for security assistance.
In the surrounding region, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have cut defense ties with France and expelled its forces, citing French failures to address the escalating jihadist threat in the Sahel. These three countries have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) and now collaborate with Russia, which they regard as a dependable partner. In 2024 alone, violence in the Sahel region has resulted in approximately 10,400 deaths.
Togo has also seen a surge in cross-border militant activity, with 10 attacks and 52 fatalities recorded this year—the highest on record. One major incident in July involved around 100 fighters linked to al-Qaeda attacking a military outpost near the Burkina Faso border, reportedly killing around a dozen Togolese soldiers.
During an April visit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s support for the AES, pledging assistance in training military and law enforcement personnel and enhancing the combat capabilities of member states.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment