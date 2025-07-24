403
Altitude Water Heading To Amy Grant's Tennessee Water Hub To Add Water Technologies To Increase Access To Water
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alvaro DaSilva, Owner/Director of Research for water technology innovators Altitude Water, will be once again bringing his company's years of expertise in enhancing clean water accessibility to singer-songwriter Amy Grant's Hidden Trace Farm in Franklin, Tennessee this July 23rd-26th. Alvaro is also taking the Disaster Relief Trailer to Tennessee and then on the North Carolina for meetings demonstrating the vast capabilities of the state-of-the-art trailer
Grant's farm, which came to life more than 20 years ago, has provided enrichment to thousands of children as well as partnered with diversity-driven, faith-based Barefoot Republic Camp. The community has been part of Altitude Water's vast network since 2014, when Founder and COO Jeff Szur provided the camp with a powerful Trident-12 Atmospheric Water Generator (AWG) capable of producing 15 gallons of purified water daily and storing 7 gallons for emergency use. Although the Camp is no longer using the Farm for its summer camp, Amy hosts numerous events and the need for water on the farm is necessary to provide water for its guests and operations.
"Back when Amy and I first worked together, the county had asked her to have a gallon of water on hand for each person on the farm per day for hundreds of people," said Szur. "Normally, this would be a massive financial drain, but our generator was able to meet this demand while guaranteeing the water on-site was clean for all."
Szur added, "We are looking forward to upgrading Amy's Water Hub with additional Ozone purification technologies that will take the sulfur out of the water in the aquifer and keep rainwater safe for consumption, sanitation, or cleaning purposes while making the farm more resilient as Amy shares it with various groups."
"We have developed the truly perfect water hub. This model was the foundation for the Cameroon project as well as a foundation for the Disaster Relief Trailer. We are grateful for this God appointment with Amy over 11 years ago and that she has allowed us to use her facility for Research and Development to develop technologies to meet new water needs. I'm proud of how far we've come as our team continues to forward company goals of hydrating the world, educating the next generation, and creating a sustainable future."
If interested in viewing the water hub and learning more about Altitude Water's groundbreaking work, contact Adrienne Mazzone .../561-908-1683 to schedule.
Following his visit to Tennessee, DaSilva will be heading to North Carolina for meetings that will be announced shortly. Stay tuned as these meetings will involve some very recognizable names..
About Altitude Water
Based in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, Altitude Water is a leading manufacturer of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs), offering systems that produce clean drinking water from air, ranging from residential units to military-grade machines for disaster zones. They have also designed a line of ozone purification products to purify the polluted groundwater.
Founded by Jeff Szur, Altitude Water was born from his decades-long commitment to solving global water scarcity and plastic pollution. Szur developed the first ozone purification AWG machine in Trinidad in 2009 and later introduced his innovations to the U.S. market. He has since led the creation of the company's mobile Disaster Relief Trailer, which delivers water, solar power, cell service, and internet to impacted communities.
Altitude Water has supplied clean water to regions including Cameroon, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Maui, and partnered with organizations such as Aquavera, the Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, L'Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Mind Army, Grassroots Aid Partnership, and Noah's Arc, as well as with high-profile individuals like Amy Grant and Vince Gill.
In 2024, Szur received the Forbes Best of Africa Award for Altitude Water's Water to Africa initiative and spoke at the UN Climate Week Sustainability Summit. His work has been recognized by the U.S. Marines and media outlets like The Weather Channel, Energies Magazine, Authority Magazine, and Food & Beverage Magazine, which named the Trident-12 one of its Top Fall Products. This year, Szur was featured in Top 100 Magazine as both a cover story and one of the Top 100 Innovators and CEOs, and iHeartRadio's The Shrimp Tank at Florida Atlantic University.
