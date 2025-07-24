Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mongolian President Begins State Visit To Tajikistan With High-Level Ceremonies

2025-07-24 02:06:44
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE , Tajikistan , July 24 . President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh began a state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan on July 23, with an official welcoming ceremony held the following morning in front of the Palace of the Nation, Trend reports via Tajik president's press service.

The visit, which will continue through July 26, will feature high-level negotiations between the two countries and the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements.

A business forum and the Days of Mongolian Culture are also planned as part of the program, highlighting the broadening partnership between Dushanbe and Ulaanbaatar.

