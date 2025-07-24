Divya Agarwal Separating From Husband Apurva? Here's How Actress Responded

Divya has shared a photo with husband Apurva on the divorce rumors. She has also made fun of the media speculations. Divya had earlier also spread rumors by deleting the post, but later denied it.

Popular actress Divya Agarwal has been in the news for the last few days due to her personal life. Actually, for some days, there have been reports that Divya is going to divorce her husband, Apurva Padgaonkar, after 1.5 years of marriage. In such a situation, her fans were very upset after hearing this news. Divya has now spoken openly about this.

Divya Agarwal gave befitting reply to everyone like this

Divya put an end to all the divorce rumors by posting a mirror selfie with husband Apurva on Instagram. Sharing this photo, Divya wrote in the caption, 'I post it, otherwise the media will say that these people have separated.' On this post of Divya, Apurva Padgaonkar also made a funny comment and wrote, 'Now these people will say that this is AI.' This is not the first time that news of this couple's separation has come to the fore. Just a few months after marriage in May 2024, Divya had removed all the photos with Apurva from her Instagram account, which led to rumors of their separation. Talking about this, Divya said, 'I did not make any noise. I did not make any comment or story. I just deleted 2500 posts. Still the media chose to see and react only to my marriage. It is strange how people see me and what expectations they have from me. I have always done something that people never expected from me, and now, whatever they are expecting, let me make it clear to them that kids or divorce, nothing like that is going to happen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Divyaa Agarwal (@divyaagarwal\_official)

Who is Divya Agarwal?

Divya Agarwal is an actress, model, and dancer. She has also participated in many reality shows. She has been the winner of shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space 1, and Bigg Boss OTT 1. Talking about her personal life, Divya started dating Apurva Padgaonkar after breaking up with Varun Sood. After this, she got engaged to Apurva in the year 2022. At the same time, they got married in the year 2024 with traditional Marathi customs.