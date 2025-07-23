Transformational Coach Stephen Leggett Launches Groundbreaking Book“Diabetes Free? My Journey From T2D To Healing And Hope”

MENAFN - GetNews) New Publication Challenges Conventional Wisdom, Offers Alternative Path to Type 2 Diabetes Management







Stehen Leggett , founder of Reversing Resistance Ltd and creator of The Wellness Codebreaker System, today announced the release of his highly anticipated book“Diabetes Free? My Journey From T2D to Healing and Hope .” The publication offers a personal and professional perspective on type 2 diabetes reversal, challenging the conventional approach of lifelong medication management.

Drawing from his own transformative journey: a reversal from Insulin-dependent type 2 diabetes to management of diet and exercise, underpinned by emotional healing presents a comprehensive approach that addresses the physical, emotional, and psychological factors contributing to the condition. The book serves as both memoir and practical guide for the millions of entrepreneurs and business owners who struggle with type 2 diabetes while maintaining demanding professional lives.

“Too many entrepreneurs are suffering needlessly from type 2 diabetes, missing precious moments with their families when it doesn't have to be this way,” said Stephen.“My mission is to show people there's an alternative to simply medicating the condition – that genuine healing and reversal are possible.”

A Personal Journey Becomes Professional Mission

After his own type 2 diabetes diagnosis, Stephen made the bold decision to explore beyond conventional treatment, seeking not just better blood sugar numbers but genuine healing. This journey led him to uncover the deeper emotional, nutritional, and energetic roots of chronic illness and develop The Wellness Codebreaker System – a unique, integrative approach that empowers others to reclaim their health.

With over two decades of experience in change leadership, Stephen brings clarity and compassion to those navigating difficult personal transformations. He specializes in working with high-performing professionals who appear outwardly successful yet struggle with chronic health challenges, often in silence.

Targeting Underserved Business Community

The book specifically addresses entrepreneurs, time-based earners, and small business owners who have type 2 diabetes or are at risk due to family history. This demographic often faces unique challenges in managing chronic conditions while maintaining business responsibilities and family commitments.

“Entrepreneurs are natural problem-solvers, but when it comes to their health, they often feel powerless,” Stephen explained.“This book shows them they can apply the same innovative thinking to their wellness that they bring to their businesses.”

Revolutionary Approach to Diabetes Management

Reversing Resistance Ltd operates on five core promises that differentiate it from traditional diabetes management approaches:

– Passion Promise: Building the world's most successful support system to reverse type 2 diabetes

– Product Promise: Type 2 diabetes reversed and controlled by natural means alone

– People Promise: Care, Conquer, Celebrate, and Cement

– Partner Promise: Supporting the medical profession with an alternative approach without pharmacology

– Philanthropic Promise: For every 10 clients following the Forever programme, one person receives full funding for free

Bridging Medical and Alternative Approaches

Rather than opposing traditional medical treatment, Stephen's approach aims to support healthcare professionals by offering an alternative path that doesn't rely solely on medication. His specialized reversal programs address not only the physical aspects of type 2 diabetes but also the emotional and psychological factors that contribute to its development.

The Wellness Codebreaker System has helped numerous clients achieve significant improvements in their health outcomes while maintaining their professional responsibilities and family commitments.

About Reversing Resistance Ltd

Founded by Stephen Leggett, Reversing Resistance Ltd is dedicated to providing coaching tools, resources, and healing necessary to reverse type 2 diabetes and unlock individual potential. The company's mission centers on the belief that type 2 diabetes can be reversed, offering hope to millions who have been told they must manage the condition for life.

The organization serves entrepreneurs, business owners, and professionals who refuse to accept that chronic illness must limit their potential or time with loved ones.

Book Availability and Additional Resources

“Diabetes Free? My Journey From T2D to Healing and Hope” is now available through major retailers and online platforms. Additional resources, including information about The Wellness Codebreaker System and specialized reversal programs, can be found at