Students Tackle Hard Truths At Kashmir College Conference

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Addiction is rising. The climate is shifting. Screens are taking over young lives. These weren't just talking points, they were lived realities voiced with urgency by students from across Kashmir.

At Srinagar's Government College for Women, M.A. Road, the auditorium turned into a forum of hard truths on Wednesday.

One after another, young speakers stood up to confront the crises shaping their generation, turning a campus conference into something far more powerful: a glimpse of a future speaking for itself.

The college's Debating and Seminar Committee had titled the one-day student conference Here and Beyond, part of a yearlong celebration marking 75 years of the institution.

The event brought together voices from across the valley, many confronting the very issues shaping their generation.

“This college has always been more than classrooms,” said Principal Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Farooq.“It's a space where ideas grow, where girls become leaders.”

Packed auditorium at the college.

The conference opened with izband smoke curling through the air, a traditional Kashmiri ritual to purify and protect.

A short film made by the journalism department played next, showcasing campus life. Then the debates began.

One by one, students stepped forward to speak on growing drug use among youth, the toll of algorithm-driven platforms, and the rapid decline of the environment.

A performance by the college's drama club underscored these themes, drawing applause that echoed through the hall.

For some on the jury, the setting was familiar. Professor Neerja Matoo, a respected educationist and former faculty member, returned to the college she joined as a student in the early 1950s.

“In 1950, this college gave Kashmiri women their first real freedom,” she told the audience.“It freed them from silence and despair. It opened doors that had been shut for centuries.”

Professor Neerja Matoo on the stage.

Professor Naseem Shafaie, poet and Sahitya Akademi awardee, recited a short poem and recalled her days on campus.“This place gave me voice,” she said.“Today, I hear echoes of that same voice in these students.”

The college once had a strong tradition of theater. Professor Matoo remembered full-length plays performed every year, often by all-female casts. Seeing students revive that energy on stage moved her.

“I saw freedom here today, in speech, performance, and in the way young men and women shared a stage,” she said.

The day-long event was led by Dr. Abina Habib, convener of the Debating and Seminar Committee. Jury members included Prof. Rubeena Khateeb, Dr. Tanveer Habib, and Dr. Suhail Ahmad.

Certificates were awarded to the best speakers and contributors. Behind the scenes, dozens of students worked on logistics, film editing, and stage management, a team effort that reflected the conference's larger theme.

“This was more than a debate competition,” said a student participant.“It was a mirror held up by a generation trying to make sense of the world it inherits, one facing social pressure, ecological risk, and digital burnout.”

For many in attendance, it was a reminder that institutions like this college have long shaped Kashmir's future through its women.

“Here,” said student speaker Alia Khan,“we don't just study for exams. We prepare for life.”

And on this day, their preparation was on full display.