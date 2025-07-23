Tanzania Poised To Break Into World's Top 10 Uranium Producers

With an estimated 139 million tonnes of uranium deposits and a projected mine life of 22 years, Tanzania is set to become one of the top 10 global uranium producers, Minister for Minerals Anthony Mavunde said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

Mavunde made the remarks during an inspection of a strategic uranium mining project in Namtumbo District, Ruvuma Region, which is expected to begin operations soon after the completion of a pilot uranium processing plant, according to a statement from the ministry's communications unit.

"One of the government's top priorities is to add value to our minerals within the country. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has given us clear directives to make this a reality," Mavunde said.

"The launch of this project, including the construction of a uranium value-addition plant, demonstrates the government's firm commitment to developing our mineral sector. The Ministry of Minerals will closely monitor this initiative to ensure it delivers tangible benefits to our nation," he added.

Mavunde also emphasized the project's significant economic impact, highlighting that it is expected to create over 4,000 direct jobs and more than 100,000 indirect jobs, thereby stimulating local economies and communities.

In addition, the development of this uranium project is poised to attract substantial foreign investment, boost Tanzania's export revenues, and position the country as a key player in the global energy market - particularly important as demand for clean energy sources continues to rise worldwide.