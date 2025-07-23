Over 30 Girls' Schools Closed In Orakzai Due To Staff Shortages And Poor Facilities

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In the tribal district of Orakzai, over 30 girls' schools have been shut down due to severe staff shortages and lack of basic educational facilities, casting a dark shadow over the future of female education in the region.

According to the district education department, Orakzai has a total of 243 girls' schools, out of which 32 are currently non-functional. These include 2 high schools, 4 middle schools, and 26 primary schools. Among them, 12 schools have been completely destroyed, while 16 others have suffered partial damage as a result of various terrorist attacks.

Education experts warn that the closure of these schools has left girls in dozens of villages without access to education, as there are no nearby alternatives or private institutions available.

The teaching staff shortage in the district paints an equally bleak picture. Official statistics reveal that approximately 563 posts for female teachers remain vacant. This crisis has not only led to school closures but also significantly impacted the quality of education in the functioning schools. In many cases, one or two teachers are forced to handle classes of dozens of students on their own.

Speaking on the issue, District Education Officer (Female) Parveen Begum said the biggest obstacle in recruiting female teachers is the lack of required academic qualifications among local women.“Current policy mandates at least a BS degree or equivalent for female teacher recruitment, but most women in tribal areas do not meet this criterion,” she said.

She added that recommendations have been made to the higher authorities to relax these requirements by allowing recruitment based on FA, FSc, or BA Education degrees, enabling more local women to be employed and filling the vacant posts to restore the education process.

“If these reforms are introduced, not only will the schools become functional again, but local women will also gain employment opportunities,” said Parveen Begum.“This would be a vital step toward women's empowerment in tribal areas.”

She urged the government to initiate immediate recruitment drives to fill the vacant positions, begin reconstruction of damaged schools, and prioritize female education in tribal districts so that these communities can break free from backwardness and move toward progress.

Local social activists and parents have echoed these concerns, calling on the government to urgently restore the non-functional schools.“Education is the key to a better future for our daughters,” said one parent.“We lack the resources and opportunities to send them to other districts.”

The deteriorating condition of female education in Orakzai has become a serious issue. Without swift intervention, experts fear further decline in literacy rates and a rise in social challenges across the region.