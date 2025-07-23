MENAFN - GetNews) Precautions when adjusting arc voltage of Electric Scooter controller

IntroductionIn the operation of electric scooters , the controller plays a vital role in adjusting arc voltage. It not only affects the power output and endurance of the E Scooter , but also directly affects the safety and stability of riding.

I. Preparation before adjustment

(I) Inspection of tools and equipment Before adjusting the arc voltage, you must ensure that all tools and equipment are in good working condition. This includes multimeters, welding tools, screwdrivers, etc. Multimeters are used to accurately measure voltage and current, welding tools are used to connect circuits, and screwdrivers are used to remove and install components. If the tools are damaged or inaccurate, it may cause errors during the adjustment process and even damage the controller.

(II) Familiarity with circuit principles The circuit design of the controller is complex, involving multiple electronic components and circuit paths. Before adjusting the arc voltage, technicians need to be familiar with the circuit schematics and understand the functions and interrelationships of each component. This helps to quickly locate the problem during the adjustment process and take the correct solution.

(III) Safety measures Since high voltage operations are involved, safety measures are essential. Technicians should wear insulating gloves and goggles to avoid direct contact with live parts. At the same time, ensure that the working environment is dry to avoid electric shock accidents caused by moisture.

2. Precautions during the adjustment process

(i) Setting the voltage range

The adjustment of the arc voltage needs to be carried out within the specified voltage range. Usually, the controller of the electric scooter is designed with a specific voltage input and output range. During the adjustment process, it should be ensured that the voltage value does not exceed the rated voltage of the controller to avoid damage to the controller or motor.

(ii) Gradual adjustment

When adjusting the arc voltage, a gradual adjustment method should be adopted. After each adjustment, it is necessary to carefully observe the reaction of the controller and the operating status of the motor. If an abnormality is found, the adjustment should be stopped immediately and the cause should be checked. Gradual adjustment helps to avoid system instability caused by too fast voltage changes.

(iii) Real-time monitoring

Use equipment such as a multimeter to monitor the changes in voltage and current in real time. During the adjustment process, pay close attention to the readings of the voltmeter and ammeter to ensure that the voltage and current are within the safe range. If the voltage or current is found to be abnormally increased or decreased, the adjustment should be stopped immediately and checked.(IV) Temperature controlThe controller will generate heat during operation, especially when adjusting the arc voltage. If the temperature is too high, it may cause the controller to degrade in performance or even damage. Therefore, during the adjustment process, ensure that the controller has good heat dissipation. If necessary, use a cooling fan or coolant to reduce the temperature.

3. Test and verification after adjustment

(I) Functional test After the adjustment is completed, the electric scooter should be fully functionally tested. Including acceleration, deceleration, braking and other functions to ensure that the adjustment of the controller does not affect the normal operation of the scooter. At the same time, check whether the running sound of the motor is normal and whether there is any abnormal noise.

(II) Stability test Perform stability test, including operation test under different road conditions and load conditions. Ensure that the electric scooter can operate stably under various conditions without voltage fluctuations or motor stalling.

(III) Safety test Perform safety test, including testing of overload protection, short circuit protection and other functions. Ensure that the controller can automatically cut off the power supply in case of abnormal conditions to protect the safety of users.

4. Common Problems and Solutions

(I) Unstable Voltage If the voltage is unstable during the adjustment process, it may be due to unstable power supply or damage to the internal components of the controller. Check whether the power cord is firmly connected and whether the power supply voltage is stable. If there is no problem with the power supply, it may be that the capacitor or resistor inside the controller is damaged and the damaged components need to be replaced.

(II) Abnormal Motor Operation If the motor is abnormal, it may be due to improper arc voltage adjustment or internal motor failure. Check whether the motor wiring is correct and whether there are foreign objects or damage inside the motor. If there is no problem with the motor, it may be that the output voltage of the controller is incorrect and the arc voltage needs to be readjusted.

(III) Controller Overheating If the controller overheats during the adjustment process, it may be due to poor heat dissipation or internal controller failure. Check whether the cooling fan is working properly and whether the heat sink is clean. If there is no problem with heat dissipation, it may be that the components inside the controller are damaged and need to be repaired or replaced.

5. Conclusion

It is a complex and important process to adjust the arc voltage of the electric scooter controller. During the adjustment process, attention should be paid to the preparation of tools and equipment, familiarity with circuit principles, implementation of safety measures, setting of voltage range, gradual adjustment, real-time monitoring, temperature control and other aspects. After the adjustment is completed, comprehensive functional testing, stability testing and safety testing are required to ensure the performance and safety of the electric scooter.