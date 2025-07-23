Wio Invest Surpasses USD 1 Billion In Assets Under Administration

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) More than USD 4 billion in order volume year-to-date as digitally native investors embrace accessible, seamless trading

. From tech stocks to index funds, customers are embracing AI-powered tools and long-term investing habits.

Abu Dhabi, UAE –July 2025 – Wio Invest – a leading UAE investment platform owned by ADQ – has reached a major milestone, surpassing USD 1 billion in Assets Under Administration (AUA) in under two years of operations. This achievement positions it among the fastest-growing digital investment platforms globally, on par with leading neobrokers at similar stages in their journey.

Wio Invest has evolved to meet the changing needs of a new generation of investors. Starting with capabilities like access to US markets, the platform has expanded to now include UAE markets, virtual assets, and wealth management portfolios – consistently adapting to customer demand and quickly establishing itself as a safe, local platform for building long-term wealth.

“This latest milestone reflects our commitment to reimagining everyday investing, and we've worked hard to build a platform that makes it simpler, smarter, and more accessible for everyone,” said Gaurav Ganwani, Deputy General Manager at Wio Securities LLC.“We are passionate about empowering individuals to build long-term wealth through intuitive investment solutions, with a core focus on instant access. Through Wio Invest's integration with Wio Personal, users can open an account in minutes, invest directly from the app, and benefit from the instant settlement of sell orders. The fact that so many customers stay engaged and continue to invest with us speaks volumes – and we're continuously refining the journey to make it as seamless as possible.”

Wio Invest has seen more than USD 4 billion in order volume year-to-date, driven by a new wave of investors who are more digitally native, financially curious, and focused on building their futures. Among the most popular investment themes, users have shown strong interest in US tech stocks such as NVIDIA and Tesla, while in the crypto space, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP remain favourites, as well as companies such as MicroStrategy (MSTR) that are heavily invested in the crypto space. The platform has also seen solid growth in its recurring orders feature, with index funds emerging as a top choice, reflecting a growing appetite for consistent, long-term investing.

The platform's latest capability is Wio Wealth managed portfolios, designed to support more passive investors and help them achieve more of their financial goals. With zero fees until 31 December 2025 and the flexibility to withdraw at any time without penalties, Wio Wealth makes investing even simpler and more accessible.

With strong engagement, growing demand, and an expanding suite of features, Wio Invest is well positioned to shape the future of investing in the region. The platform remains focused on delivering intuitive, customer-first tools that empower individuals to invest with confidence and build long-term financial wellbeing.