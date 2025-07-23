Montefiore Einstein's Jack D. Weiler Hospital Earns Top Honor For Emergency Department Care And Patient Advocacy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Weiler ED treats nearly 70,000 patients each year and earned accolades from the ENA for its redesigned triage process, interdisciplinary huddles, professional development and successful implementation of new technology.

"Our ED, located in the heart of the Bronx, is a place where our team is constantly navigating decisions that carry the weight of saving lives," said Janine Llamzon, DNP, MS, AGNP-C, RN, CEN, NEA-BC , assistant vice president, Emergency Service Line, Montefiore Einstein, and assistant professor, Emergency Medicine, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. "With teamwork, trust and shared purpose, we bring hope and healing – this is why we earned the Lantern Award. I couldn't be prouder."

Initiatives like pairing seasoned professionals with novice and new-to-ED nurses are also fostering confidence and clinical skills to prepare the next generation of emergency nurses. This mentorship has been "invaluable" to Emely Gonzalez, MSN, RN, an eight-year veteran of the department.

"Working as an ED nurse was a dream of mine since middle school, and with the encouragement of our unit-based educators, nurse managers, directors, nurse practitioners and medical staff, I completed my Master of Science in Nursing in Education," said Gonzalez. "My coworkers have become my family and our structured debriefing sessions enable us to reflect, learn and support each other. Each day I look forward to the privilege of providing care during some of the most critical moments in our patients' lives."

The culture of continuous learning has also driven clinical enhancements like moving patients who could be upright, rather than in beds and stretchers, to be cared for in areas of the ED designed for the level of care required. This shift has led to more effective communication, expedited care, and patient privacy.

Supporting these initiatives is an electronic tracking board embedded in the electronic health record so nurses can effectively monitor completion times for tests like x-rays and CT scans. A mobile medication scanning device now also aids accurate, "real-time" medication dosing.

"Having new technology at our fingertips enables us to best advocate on our patients' behalf," said Kayla McFarlane, MSN, RN, CEN, clinical director, Emergency Department – Weiler Division. "I'm inspired by the transformative advances we've already seen and look forward to continuing to reimagine what's possible."

The Children's Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM) earned the Lantern Award in 2024. To learn more about the Lantern award, visit .

