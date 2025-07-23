Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Izmir to be China’s strategic partner, focusing on urban development, tourism

2025-07-23 09:38:10
(MENAFN) The Turkish coastal city of Izmir is positioning itself as a valuable partner for Chinese investment, focusing on environmentally driven urban development and tourism, according to its mayor, Cemil Tugay.

Tugay stated that Izmir is among 112 European cities participating in the European Union’s Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities Mission, which aims to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. As part of this initiative, the city has assembled a portfolio of 34 investment projects across 10 thematic sectors, amounting to around 20.1 billion euros (roughly 23.3 billion U.S. dollars).

"I believe this portfolio offers a long-term investment environment for Chinese firms that creates both environmental and social impact," he said.

The mayor pointed out that Izmir offers appealing incentives such as tax breaks, modern infrastructure, research and development assistance, and simplified export systems to attract international business.

"Integrating Chinese companies' corporate social responsibility projects within this framework will not only improve the quality of life for residents but also send a strong message about our shared future," he emphasized.

