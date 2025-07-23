Boney Kapoor Weight Loss: Know His Diet, Lifestyle
Film producer and late actress Sridevi's husband, Boney Kapoor, has lost 26 kg at the age of 69. His physical transformation has quickly caught people's attention due to his frequent social media posts. Boney Kapoor recently shared that regular diet and some lifestyle changes have helped him lose weight.
He didn't go to the gym or do any strenuous workouts. Weight loss was achieved through small changes in daily habits, especially regarding food. Here are four things that helped Boney Kapoor lose weight naturally.
One
He started eating light meals like soups and salads for dinner. This reduces calorie intake and aids digestion at night.
Two
He completely eliminated caffeinated and sugary drinks. He started drinking fruit juice to stay hydrated and maintain energy levels.
Three
He starts his day with juice every morning. Starting the day with a beverage helps reduce excess body fat and boost energy.
Four
He stopped going to the gym. He started walking short distances instead of using a car. Regular walking, even in small amounts, helps reduce calories and stay healthy.
Everyone is concerned about excess fat. Finding the right way to control weight becomes difficult. Now, losing weight is easy. Follow Boney Kapoor's method. Find out which method will be beneficial.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment