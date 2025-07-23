MEXC Leads Q2 Spot Market Share Growth With A 2.4% Increase

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to TokenInsight's Q2 2025 Crypto Exchange Report, the leading global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC posted the largest spot market share increase among major exchanges, rising 2.4% quarter-over-quarter. This exceptional performance pushed MEXC's spot share from 7.2% to 9.6%, further cementing its position as one of the world's leading crypto exchanges.

The broader cryptocurrency market rebounded sharply in Q2 2025, with total market capitalization reaching $3.46 trillion, a 28.2% increase from Q1. This growth was largely fueled by institutional ETF inflows and a sustained Bitcoin rally, with BTC trading between $100,000 and $110,000 at the end of the quarter-up 25.5% quarter-over-quarter.

Amidst this broader market recovery, MEXC achieved an 11.45% total market share (including spot and derivatives), placing it firmly behind only Binance, OKX, and Bybit. The platform's steady performance reaffirms its growing influence among global users.

While overall spot volumes contracted, MEXC bucked the trend, recording the highest growth in spot market share among its peers. This momentum reflects the exchange's continued efforts to enhance liquidity, expand token listings, and improve user trading experience across regions.

Meanwhile, MEXC also maintained a 10.5% market share in the derivatives segment, ranking among the top global platforms for futures trading. This consistent performance highlights the exchange's balanced growth strategy across trading products.

Amid this remarkable growth, MEXC has adopted a proactive spot listing strategy and introduced a series of impactful trading features designed to empower and reward users globally.

M - Most Trending Tokens: Over 3,000 listed tokens providing diverse investment opportunities

E - Everyday Airdrops: Simplified participation in daily airdrop events with substantial rewards

X - Xtremely Low Fees: Competitive trading fees maximizing user returns

C - Comprehensive Liquidity: Deep market liquidity ensuring efficient trade execution

The full report is available on TokenInsight's official website .

