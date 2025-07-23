Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US President Announces Trade Agreement With Japan

US President Announces Trade Agreement With Japan


2025-07-23 05:09:37
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Japan, stating that it would lead to $550 billion of Japanese investment in the United States and 15% tariff.

Trump added, in a post on Truth Social, that Japan will also open up to US exports of cars, rice and certain agricultural products.

The announcement follows a similar trade agreement with the Philippines, stipulating a reduction in tariffs on Philippine imports to the United States to 19%.

On April 2, the US President signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on most countries around the world. He clarified that the tariffs would not be applied uniformly in all cases, and that each country would be treated differently.

On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day suspension of most tariffs, but excluded China, the second-largest trading partner of the United States, from this suspension.

MENAFN23072025000067011011ID1109835934

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search