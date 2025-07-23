US President Announces Trade Agreement With Japan
Trump added, in a post on Truth Social, that Japan will also open up to US exports of cars, rice and certain agricultural products.
The announcement follows a similar trade agreement with the Philippines, stipulating a reduction in tariffs on Philippine imports to the United States to 19%.
On April 2, the US President signed an executive order imposing reciprocal tariffs on most countries around the world. He clarified that the tariffs would not be applied uniformly in all cases, and that each country would be treated differently.
On April 9, Trump announced a 90-day suspension of most tariffs, but excluded China, the second-largest trading partner of the United States, from this suspension.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Almaty To Stanford: Freedom Holding Becomes A Global Business Case Study
- 9M AI Signals Global Readiness With Flagship Launch In Hong Kong
- Multibank Group Announces Early Access Waitlist For Pioneering $MBG Token
- XXKK Exchange Upgrades Security Architecture To Enhance Asset Protection And Compliance Measures
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
CommentsNo comment