Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Congratulates Egypt On July 23Rd Revolution Anniv.

2025-07-23 05:05:07
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 23 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable to President of Egypt, Abdulfattah Al-Sisi, congratulating him on the anniversary of the July 23rd revolution.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir praised the historical and firm relations between Kuwait and Egypt, wishing the Egyptian President good health and wellness and to Egypt and its people progress and prosperity. (end)
