403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Heavy Metal Icon Ozzy Osbourne Passes Away
(MENAFN) Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary vocalist of Black Sabbath and a towering figure in the history of British heavy metal, has passed away at the age of 76, his family revealed on Tuesday.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," read the official family statement.
Osbourne, born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, ascended from modest roots to achieve global fame.
Leaving school at the age of 15, he took on numerous manual jobs, including working in a factory, before eventually collaborating with schoolmate and future Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler to form early music groups.
He rose to prominence during the early 1970s as the frontman of Black Sabbath, a band that became a cornerstone in shaping the sound and spirit of heavy metal.
Their ominous, pioneering style earned them global recognition and widespread commercial success.
Osbourne embraced the nickname “Prince of Darkness,” a title that became synonymous with his identity throughout his expansive five-decade-long career.
Earlier in July, he made a return to the spotlight with Black Sabbath for what became their farewell performance on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston — the neighborhood where he was born and raised.
"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time," read the official family statement.
Osbourne, born John Michael Osbourne on December 3, 1948, in Aston, Birmingham, ascended from modest roots to achieve global fame.
Leaving school at the age of 15, he took on numerous manual jobs, including working in a factory, before eventually collaborating with schoolmate and future Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler to form early music groups.
He rose to prominence during the early 1970s as the frontman of Black Sabbath, a band that became a cornerstone in shaping the sound and spirit of heavy metal.
Their ominous, pioneering style earned them global recognition and widespread commercial success.
Osbourne embraced the nickname “Prince of Darkness,” a title that became synonymous with his identity throughout his expansive five-decade-long career.
Earlier in July, he made a return to the spotlight with Black Sabbath for what became their farewell performance on July 5 at Villa Park in Aston — the neighborhood where he was born and raised.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment