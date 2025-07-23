Calciphylaxis Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 Rising Incidence Of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) And End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Fueling Demand And Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calciphylaxis Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The calciphylaxis market was valued at USD 3.90 Billion in 2024 driven by the incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) across the 8 major markets. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.59% during the forecast period 2025-2034 and attain a market value of USD 11.68 Billion by 2034.



Rising Incidence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) and End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

The rising occurrence of CKD and ESRD is increasing the need for calciphylaxis treatment. Calciphylaxis, a serious condition marked by blood vessel calcification in the skin and fat, predominantly impacts individuals with advanced chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Approximately 37 million Americans, or more than 1 in 7 U.S. adults, are impacted by chronic kidney disease (CKD). In the United States, approximately 550,000 individuals are undergoing dialysis, resulting in an average of nearly 2,000 cases of calciphylaxis occurring annually.

Rising incidence of diabetes and hypertension is also adding to the risk of developing calciphylaxis. This will increase the need for medical treatment along with upgraded methods of diagnosis, and care plans to handle calciphylaxis effectively. Pharmaceutical and medical device companies are also working on developing focused therapies, including novel drugs and wound care items, to improve patient results.

Advancements in Diagnostic Techniques to Address Rising Calciphylaxis Market Demand

Improvements in diagnostic methods have significantly enhanced the capacity to meet the growing needs in the calciphylaxis management. Historically, diagnosing this rare condition with vascular calcification and tissue necrosis has been challenging, but technological advances are now improving the process. High-quality ultrasound, CT angiography, and PET scans offer accurate imaging of calcific deposits in blood vessels, assisting in early detection and treatment preparation.

Combining AI algorithms with imaging methods improves diagnostic precision by detecting subtle patterns. Biomarkers created from proteomic and genomic studies provide extra diagnostic options for medical professionals. These developments speed up diagnosis, customize treatment, and enhance patient results while lowering healthcare expenses. The advancement of diagnostic techniques is transforming the treatment of calciphylaxis to efficiently address market needs.

Calciphylaxis Market Trends

Increasing Awareness About the Condition

Enhanced understanding among healthcare professionals and individuals is resulting in early recognition and treatment, thereby, enhancing patient results and decreasing healthcare expenses. This recognition also promotes the creation of novel treatments and detection instruments.

Epidemiological Studies

Epidemiological research plays a crucial role in the calciphylaxis market by uncovering disease incidence, and potential causes. They assist in recognizing groups that are at high risk of developing the condition. This also influences diagnostics and the allocation of resources. It can also help in shaping healthcare policies.

Therapeutic Advances

The treatment options and outcomes for patients with calciphylaxis are being transformed by therapeutic advances. In the historical period, treatment options were limited, however, advancements in understanding the condition's pathophysiology have resulted in the development of targeted therapies such as sodium thiosulfate. Enhanced wound care and additional therapies have also played a key role in managing symptoms and enhancing patients' quality of life.

Surge in Biomarker Research for Early Detection

Research on biomarkers is crucial for comprehending and treating calciphylaxis. Recognizing biomarkers can enhance diagnosis, forecast results, and create focused treatments. Biomarkers such as increased MGP levels help with early identification and supervision, resulting in timely action.

