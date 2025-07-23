USD/CAD Forecast 23/07: Dollar Weakness Continues (Video)
- The U S dollar has plunged against the Canadian dollar during the trading session on Tuesday. The market looks very much like a market that is just moving on the news of the US dollar overall because it's not really a situation where I see a lot of Canadian dollar strength overall. But what I do see is US dollar weakness. So, I have a question about the market at the 1.3550 level and whether or not that's going to hold as support. If we turn around and rally from here, the market could go looking at the 1.38 level, which is a large round psychologically significant figure. And we also have the 50 day EMA sitting just above there.
If we can turn around and break above the 1.38 level, that sends this pair going higher perhaps to the 1.40 level. A breakdown below the 1.335 level is a pretty negative turn of events and then at that point in time you probably have a Certain amount of US dollar weakness across the board and I don't know what the Canadian dollar is the currency that I want to own against the greenbackEURUSD Chart by TradingViewBut there will be several out there that I would be interested in the British pound might be a good choice all things being equal This is a market that I think continues to be noisy and shortly, I believe that we will continue to see a lot of back and forth overall. And with this, I remain somewhat neutral in this market, but I am watching these two levels very closely.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast ? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment