21 Gaza Children Die From Starvation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The head of Gaza's largest hospital yesterday said 21 children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in the Palestinian territory in the past three days, while Israel pressed a devastating assault.
Gaza's population of more than 2mn people is facing severe shortages of food and other essentials, with residents frequently killed as they try to collect humanitarian aid at a handful of distribution points.
“Twenty-one children have died due to malnutrition and starvation in various areas across the Gaza Strip,” Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza, told reporters.
Abu Salmiya said new cases of malnutrition and starvation were arriving at Gaza's remaining functioning hospitals“every moment” warning there could be“alarming numbers” of deaths due to starvation.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Gaza a“horror show” in a speech yesterday, with“a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times”.
After talks to extend a six-week ceasefire broke down, Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza on March 2 this year, allowing nothing in until trucks were again permitted to enter at a trickle in late May.
However, stocks accumulated during the ceasefire have gradually depleted, leaving the territory's inhabitants experiencing the worst shortages since the start of the war in October 2023.
Chaotic scenes have become frequent at aid distribution areas since the US- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation effectively sidelined a vast UN aid delivery network in Gaza.
The UN yesterday said Israeli forces had killed over 1,000 Palestinians trying to get food aid since the GHF began its operations in late May, with most near the foundation's sites.
Israeli forces meanwhile expanded ground operations in Deir Al-Balah following intense shelling of the area in central Gaza on Monday.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed 59,106 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory.
At least 66 Palestinians, including 26 aid seekers, were martyred and dozens more injured yesterday in a series of Israeli airstrikes targeting various areas across Gaza Strip.
Despite what Guterres described as“devastation... upon devastation”, Israeli far-right leaders met in Jerusalem to discuss plans for redeveloping Gaza as a tourist-friendly“riviera”, with a permanent Jewish presence. Page 5
