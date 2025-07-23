403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
New Images Show Trump’s Connection to Epstein
(MENAFN) In a recent exposé, CNN disclosed previously unseen archival video clips and photographs that highlight a past association between U.S. President Donald Trump and disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The exclusive report featured images of Epstein attending Trump’s 1993 marriage ceremony to Marla Maples, which took place at the prestigious Plaza Hotel in New York City.
These visuals add another layer to the long-scrutinized relationship between the two men.
Additionally, the footage presented includes scenes from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, in which Trump and Epstein are observed laughing and engaging in conversation before the runway event began, according to CNN’s findings.
This coverage emerges amid growing public and media examination of Trump’s prior connections with Epstein.
The situation has escalated following the Justice Department’s recent move to withhold documents that had been promised in connection to the Epstein investigation.
The decision has ignited frustration among supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, many of whom were anticipating revelations regarding Epstein’s alleged collaborators.
When approached by CNN for a response regarding the wedding photos, Trump reacted by saying, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” and then abruptly ended the call after repeatedly labeling the news organization as “fake news.”
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, speaking to CNN, commented, “These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious."
He further asserted, “The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep.
This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”
The exclusive report featured images of Epstein attending Trump’s 1993 marriage ceremony to Marla Maples, which took place at the prestigious Plaza Hotel in New York City.
These visuals add another layer to the long-scrutinized relationship between the two men.
Additionally, the footage presented includes scenes from a 1999 Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, in which Trump and Epstein are observed laughing and engaging in conversation before the runway event began, according to CNN’s findings.
This coverage emerges amid growing public and media examination of Trump’s prior connections with Epstein.
The situation has escalated following the Justice Department’s recent move to withhold documents that had been promised in connection to the Epstein investigation.
The decision has ignited frustration among supporters of Trump’s Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, many of whom were anticipating revelations regarding Epstein’s alleged collaborators.
When approached by CNN for a response regarding the wedding photos, Trump reacted by saying, “You’ve got to be kidding me,” and then abruptly ended the call after repeatedly labeling the news organization as “fake news.”
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung, speaking to CNN, commented, “These are nothing more than out-of-context frame grabs of innocuous videos and pictures of widely attended events to disgustingly infer something nefarious."
He further asserted, “The fact is that the president kicked him out of his club for being a creep.
This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment