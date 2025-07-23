403
South Korea Draws Line in US Trade Talks
(MENAFN) South Korea has opted not to include greater market access for beef and rice as part of its negotiations with the United States over tariff adjustments.
These two sectors have been marked as a "red line," according to a news agency, which referenced anonymous sources in its report on Wednesday.
This determination came during a top-level ministerial conference held the previous day, as Seoul attempts to secure exemptions from US tariffs imposed on steel, automobiles, and other major exports.
The protective stance reflects Seoul’s strategic approach amid ongoing trade pressures.
Reports suggest that the United States has asked South Korea to lift restrictions on American beef from cattle over 30 months old and to increase rice imports.
However, South Korea has rejected any such compromises, citing serious worries regarding food safety and the stability of its agricultural sector.
Despite this firm stance, Seoul is exploring other possible trade incentives, such as increasing imports of fuel, as a way to continue dialogue with Washington.
This was noted in the news agency’s report, which again cited an unidentified government source.
South Korea initially implemented age-based limits on American beef imports in 2008 due to widespread public anxiety over bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), also known as mad cow disease. Still, it remains the largest global buyer of US beef, having imported meat valued at $2.22 billion in 2024.
Regarding rice, South Korea already allots the US a 32% portion of its import quota at preferential tariff rates.
Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo affirmed on Tuesday that South Korea remains committed to reaching a comprehensive trade agreement with the United States, emphasizing the country’s willingness to pursue mutual benefits while upholding key domestic interests.
