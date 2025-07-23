403
Legend lead vocalist of Black Sabbath Ozzy Osbourne passes away
(MENAFN) Ozzy Osbourne, the iconic British rock singer and former lead vocalist of Black Sabbath who played a pivotal role in shaping heavy metal music, has died at the age of 76, his family announced on Tuesday.
No official cause of death was revealed. Osbourne had faced numerous health challenges in recent years, including a Parkinson’s disease diagnosis and complications stemming from a 2019 accident.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love,” the family statement said.
His passing occurred less than three weeks after he retired from live performances. On July 5, Osbourne reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a final concert at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK—their first reunion since 2005. The farewell show, titled ‘Back to the Beginning,’ featured several prominent figures from the metal music world.
“I’ve been laid up for six years, and you’ve got no idea how I feel,” Osbourne told the audience, referring to his prolonged battle with Parkinson’s and multiple spinal surgeries. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham in 1948 to factory-working parents, he endured a difficult childhood and left school at 15. Before his breakthrough in music, he held various jobs such as manual laborer, plumber, and slaughterhouse worker. He rose to fame as a foundational figure in heavy metal with Black Sabbath, and later enjoyed a highly successful solo career.
Osbourne was celebrated for legendary tracks including ‘Iron Man,’ ‘Paranoid,’ ‘War Pigs,’ ‘Crazy Train,’ and ‘Changes.’ Known as the ‘Prince of Darkness,’ he launched his solo career soon after departing Black Sabbath. His 1980 debut solo album, ‘Blizzard of Ozz,’ achieved five times platinum status in the U.S., kicking off a remarkable streak. Over his lifetime, he released 13 studio albums, with the latest being ‘Patient Number 9’ in 2022.
