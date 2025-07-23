403
US Senator Criticizes Trump Administration
(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen harshly criticized the Trump administration on Tuesday for sidestepping traditional humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip and instead allocating $30 million to the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
According to Shaheen, this decision was made without following customary vetting procedures or consulting Congress, raising serious concerns about transparency and effectiveness.
"I am gravely concerned by the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where 76% of the civilian population is expected to face emergency or catastrophic levels of hunger by the end of September," Shaheen stated, emphasizing the urgency of the crisis.
Rather than collaborating with trusted global aid groups, she pointed out that the State Department funneled funds directly to the GHF in late June, bypassing established protocols.
The GHF, which began operations in the heavily blockaded Gaza Strip on May 27, has drawn sharp criticism.
Some detractors have labeled its food distribution centers as “death traps,” highlighting the dangers civilians face while trying to receive assistance. The foundation is reportedly backed by both the U.S. and Israel.
Senator Shaheen, who serves as a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, further noted the tragic consequences that have unfolded since American support for the GHF began.
She reported that over 700 individuals suffering from hunger have died, and nearly 5,000 have been wounded while attempting to secure food from these distribution locations.
Additional fatalities and injuries occurred this past weekend in both the northern and southern parts of Gaza, where desperate civilians risked their lives for basic sustenance.
"These operations are proceeding with almost no oversight to ensure aid is being delivered to those in need and to prevent food from being resold, stolen or diverted to Hamas," Shaheen warned, underscoring the lack of proper monitoring and accountability.
