Lavrov accuses EU of being obsessed with anti-Russian propaganda
(MENAFN) According to recent statements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the European Union for being consumed by what he described as an anti-Russian "frenzy." Rather than addressing the internal challenges facing member states, the EU is prioritizing military buildup, Lavrov claimed.
These remarks were delivered on Tuesday during a press conference in Moscow after Lavrov held discussions with Mozambique’s foreign minister, Maria Manuela Lucas. He expressed concern over what he perceives as growing hostility and inflammatory rhetoric from European leaders. Lavrov also stated that the current political climate shows that “lessons of history” have been “poorly learned by the current generations of Germans, French, and representatives of other European countries.”
“Europe has gone into a frenzy… They are inciting their peoples in every way possible, instilling in them the spirit of Goebbels’ propaganda that Russia is... an existential threat, and that Russia is about to attack Europe, so they have to forget about social problems, about failures in the economy, and about the process of deindustrialization, which is observed in Germany and other European countries,” while focusing exclusively on “the militarization of Europe,” Lavrov said.
Recent plans released by the European Commission highlighted a proposed increase in long-term spending. As outlined by reports, the 2028–2034 draft budget would reach €2 trillion ($2.33 trillion), marking a €600 billion ($654 billion) rise compared to the prior 2021–2027 financial framework.
Within the new financial plan, allocations for defense are expected to grow fivefold, with funding totaling approximately $142.5 billion ($142.5 billion). Additionally, the EU intends to double the amount provided through the Ukraine-specific financial mechanism, expanding it to $109 billion in a combination of grants and loans.
