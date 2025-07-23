403
Lavrov is hopeful about Trump’s stance on Ukraine war
(MENAFN) Russia is optimistic that the “reasonable” approach toward the Ukraine conflict taken by U.S. President Donald Trump may influence the European Union to adopt a more constructive stance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during a recent press conference in Moscow.
The comments were made on Tuesday following Lavrov’s meeting with Mozambican Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas. Lavrov said he remains hopeful that European leaders might eventually be open to meaningful negotiations.
“I really hope that the reasonable approach that the Trump administration showed in this situation after it replaced the Biden administration, which spoke in unison with the unhinged Europeans, that this reasonable approach, which includes a willingness to dialogue and a willingness to listen and hear, will not go unnoticed by the Europeans, despite all the current discussions about the need to arm the Kiev regime again and again and again at the expense of… European taxpayers,” Lavrov stated.
President Trump has made repeated pledges to bring an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, in a statement last month, he acknowledged that achieving peace has been “more difficult than people would have any idea.” So far, negotiations involving Moscow and Kiev—initiated by Washington—have failed to deliver substantial progress. Talks have mainly focused on humanitarian matters, such as prisoner exchanges and the repatriation of fallen soldiers’ remains.
According to reports, Trump has held several recent conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In a public statement, the U.S. president criticized Putin for allegedly resisting a peace settlement and warned that if the war is not resolved by autumn, sanctions could be imposed on Russia and its trading partners.
