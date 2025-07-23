Qatar Participates In Emergency Arab League Meeting On Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in an extraordinary session of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives, held at the League's headquarters in Cairo.

The meeting addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and the Israeli government's plans concerning Ibrahimi Mosque and its surroundings in the Old City of Hebron in the West Bank.

Qatar's delegation was led by Ambassador of Qatar to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League H E Tariq Ali Faraj Al Ansari.

Convened at the request of the State of Palestine, the meeting focused on political and diplomatic action to confront the ongoing siege and starvation tactics imposed on the Palestinian people in Gaza - practices described as tools of genocide - as well as the Israeli government's attempts to strip the Hebron municipality of its authority over the Ibrahimi Mosque and transfer it to an Israeli religious body.

In remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Ansari stated that the meeting came against the backdrop of dangerous escalation by the Israeli occupation in the Palestinian territories.

He stressed that one of the core issues discussed was the Israeli attempt to seize administrative control over the Ibrahimi Mosque, which is currently managed by the Hebron municipality and the Palestinian Ministry of Awqaf (Religious Endowments).

He stated that this attempt to transfer authority to an Israeli religious entity constitutes a blatant violation of international law, the obligations of the occupying power, and multiple international agreements.

Al Ansari emphasized the sensitive nature of the Ibrahimi Mosque issue, noting that such actions fuel hatred and contravene numerous resolutions passed by UN General Assembly, UN Security Council, various regional organizations, and UNESCO, which granted the site global heritage and historical status.

He added that the second core issue addressed in the emergency session was the siege and starvation policy being imposed by the Israeli entity on the Palestinian population - measures that have added have reached inhumane and unprecedented levels in modern history.

He described these acts as war crimes and part of a deliberate policy of genocide, in violation of the Geneva Conventions and the obligations of the occupying power.

Al Ansari said the discussion focused on both of these critical issues with the aim of issuing outcomes that hold the international community accountable and urge the UN Security Council to take action, adding that there is also responsibility on all regional organizations, specialized UN agencies, and key international actors, including the five permanent members of the Security Council.

The emergency session also touched on preparations for upcoming Arab dialogues with Japan and Russia, including an anticipated ministerial meeting with Japan as part of Arab Troika, and Arab-Russian summit currently being planned for October 15.