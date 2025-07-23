403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protests erupt in Ukraine due to anti-corruption reform
(MENAFN) Large-scale demonstrations erupted across Ukraine on Tuesday in response to a newly enacted law that significantly weakens the independence of the country’s main anti-corruption bodies. Protesters gathered in multiple cities to voice their anger after President Vladimir Zelensky signed legislation bringing the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) under direct executive control.
The same day, Ukrainian security forces carried out raids on NABU headquarters, arresting a senior official suspected of spying for Russia. Authorities also launched a separate investigation into SAPO, citing possible mishandling of classified materials.
Opposition lawmakers criticized the move, warning it would damage Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption and harm its relationship with the European Union. Critics also expressed concern that the decision would benefit Russia and push Ukraine further from democratic norms.
Protests broke out in major cities including Kiev, Lviv, Dnepr, and Odessa. Crowds carried signs with slogans like “Veto the bill,” “Shame,” and “Treason.” Some demonstrators shouted “I’m not a loser,” echoing a remark made by Zelensky during a widely circulated 2019 confrontation with militia members. One sign read, “The end of NABU and SAP marks the start of an age of corruption.”
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, a prominent critic of the president, condemned the new legislation in a statement posted on Telegram. “The new legislation does not bring Ukraine closer to the European Union, democracy, or the rule of law,” he wrote. “It seems the authors have become convinced of their own impunity and are rapidly pulling Ukraine toward authoritarianism,” he added.
The law’s passage and its immediate consequences have raised concerns both domestically and internationally, as Ukraine continues to face scrutiny over its internal reforms amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The same day, Ukrainian security forces carried out raids on NABU headquarters, arresting a senior official suspected of spying for Russia. Authorities also launched a separate investigation into SAPO, citing possible mishandling of classified materials.
Opposition lawmakers criticized the move, warning it would damage Ukraine’s efforts to fight corruption and harm its relationship with the European Union. Critics also expressed concern that the decision would benefit Russia and push Ukraine further from democratic norms.
Protests broke out in major cities including Kiev, Lviv, Dnepr, and Odessa. Crowds carried signs with slogans like “Veto the bill,” “Shame,” and “Treason.” Some demonstrators shouted “I’m not a loser,” echoing a remark made by Zelensky during a widely circulated 2019 confrontation with militia members. One sign read, “The end of NABU and SAP marks the start of an age of corruption.”
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko, a prominent critic of the president, condemned the new legislation in a statement posted on Telegram. “The new legislation does not bring Ukraine closer to the European Union, democracy, or the rule of law,” he wrote. “It seems the authors have become convinced of their own impunity and are rapidly pulling Ukraine toward authoritarianism,” he added.
The law’s passage and its immediate consequences have raised concerns both domestically and internationally, as Ukraine continues to face scrutiny over its internal reforms amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment