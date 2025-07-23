403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky backs corruption fighting organizations amid public criticism
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has defended a widely criticized reform that places the country's anti-corruption agencies under tighter executive control, arguing the changes are necessary to eliminate foreign influence and improve accountability. The decision has drawn backlash from political opponents and sparked widespread demonstrations, while also raising concerns among European Union officials.
On Tuesday, Zelensky signed a bill into law that grants the Prosecutor General’s Office the power to oversee the operations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). This move came shortly after Ukrainian security forces raided NABU’s offices and detained a senior staff member on suspicion of spying for Russia.
In his daily video address early Wednesday, Zelensky pushed back against claims that the reform signaled a slide toward authoritarianism—a concern voiced by critics such as Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. “The anti-corruption infrastructure will work – just without Russian influence. It needs to be cleared of that. And there should be more justice,” Zelensky said.
He also criticized the inaction of anti-graft agencies, noting that some officials have resettled abroad “without legal consequences,” and major corruption cases involving “worth billions” remain unresolved. “There is no explanation for how the Russians are still able to obtain the information they need,” he said.
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasily Malyuk, whose agency led the operation targeting NABU employees, defended the crackdown. He denied it was an attempt to dismantle Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, claiming the institutions “continue to function effectively.”
The NABU and SAPO were created in the wake of the 2014 Western-supported uprising in Kiev, with the goal of bringing Ukraine’s justice system in line with international standards. These bodies were seen as central pillars in reform efforts tied to Ukraine’s aspirations for European integration and access to global financial support. However, some international observers, including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, have recently voiced frustration over the lack of progress in curbing systemic corruption over the past decade.
On Tuesday, Zelensky signed a bill into law that grants the Prosecutor General’s Office the power to oversee the operations of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). This move came shortly after Ukrainian security forces raided NABU’s offices and detained a senior staff member on suspicion of spying for Russia.
In his daily video address early Wednesday, Zelensky pushed back against claims that the reform signaled a slide toward authoritarianism—a concern voiced by critics such as Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. “The anti-corruption infrastructure will work – just without Russian influence. It needs to be cleared of that. And there should be more justice,” Zelensky said.
He also criticized the inaction of anti-graft agencies, noting that some officials have resettled abroad “without legal consequences,” and major corruption cases involving “worth billions” remain unresolved. “There is no explanation for how the Russians are still able to obtain the information they need,” he said.
Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) chief Vasily Malyuk, whose agency led the operation targeting NABU employees, defended the crackdown. He denied it was an attempt to dismantle Ukraine’s anti-corruption system, claiming the institutions “continue to function effectively.”
The NABU and SAPO were created in the wake of the 2014 Western-supported uprising in Kiev, with the goal of bringing Ukraine’s justice system in line with international standards. These bodies were seen as central pillars in reform efforts tied to Ukraine’s aspirations for European integration and access to global financial support. However, some international observers, including U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, have recently voiced frustration over the lack of progress in curbing systemic corruption over the past decade.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment