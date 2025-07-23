403
Zelenskyy Inks Law on Anti-Corruption Agencies
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky enacted a new piece of legislation that significantly weakens the autonomy of two of Ukraine's main anti-graft institutions—the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
According to a report posted on the official portal of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s legislative body, the law was published shortly after its ratification by the parliament earlier that same day.
The approved measure effectively removes the independent status of both NABU and SAPO.
Under the newly enacted regulation, oversight of NABU and SAPO will now fall under the authority of the prosecutor general, a position appointed directly by the president.
This shift significantly alters the agencies’ previous operational independence.
Prior to the bill’s approval, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos had appealed to Zelenskyy to reject the legislation, cautioning that it would "destroy Ukraine’s anti-corruption infrastructure."
His warnings were ultimately disregarded despite concerns raised by anti-corruption advocates.
International media outlets have previously reported on Ukraine’s struggles to uphold anti-corruption reforms as a condition for continued Western support.
