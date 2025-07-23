Marine Lighting Market Size To Surpass USD 542.73 Million By 2032 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marine Lighting Market growth is driven by rising maritime trade & port development, energyefficient LED adoption, stringent safety/light regulations, and smart IoT lighting advancement. Austin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marine Lighting Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Marine Lighting Market Size was valued at USD 364.37 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 542.73 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 5.19% over the forecast period 2025-2032.” Marine Tourism and Luxury Boating Drive Demand for Advanced Marine Lighting The global marine lighting market is driven by the increase in marine tourism and leisure boating market. The growing demand for high-quality sophisticated energy-efficient lighting in yachts, cruise ships, and recreational vessels, owing to the increasing consumer investments in luxury marine experiences and growth in high-net-worth individuals, is driving the growth of the market. Lighting also increases safety and ambience, and creates immersive environments for tourists New developments in decorative and underwater lights also suit artistic designs. In line with sustainability and beauty, as leisure boating electrifies, the requirement for advanced lighting systems also amplifies. In particular, the sale of luxury yachts rose a healthy 8% in 2023, reflecting the demand for high-end marine configurations equipped with state of the art lighting technology. Get a Sample Report of Marine Lighting Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 364.37 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 542.73 Million CAGR CAGR of 5.19% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Application (Commercial Marine, Military Marine, Leisure Marine, Industrial Marine)

. By Light Source (LED, Halogen, Fluorescent, HID)

. By Power Source (Solar Powered, Battery Powered, AC Powered, DC Powered

. By Installation Type (Fixed, Portable, Underwater, Surface Mount)

Key Industry Segmentation

By Application

In 2024, Industrial Marine Segment was the largest for Marine Lighting Market, with a revenue share of 36.02% supported by commercial vessels, off shore platforms and naval fleets looking for durable, energy-efficient lights. High-performance, durable luminaires from firms like Signify are gaining ground in the market.

By end-use, the Leisure Marine segment is anticipated to display the highest CAGR of 6.22% (2025–2032) while supported by the growing popularity of boating, yachting, and marine tourism, which is further complemented by companies like Lumitec, that provide experience-driven lighting solutions that are targeted to enhance the entire marina experience.

By Light Source

The LED segment led the marine lighting market with a share of 34.73%%, due to factors such as better energy efficiency, durability, vibration, moisture and temperature resistance which are necessary for marine lighting, in 2024. The list of marine grade LED solutions is endless, simply browse the range from Hella Marine for example.

Due to the high intensity output suitable for large vessels and offshore platforms, the HID segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.18% from 2025 to 2032, with several innovations by companies such as OSRAM.

By Power Source

AC Powered segment held the largest revenue share of 40.97% in the Marine Lighting Market in 2024, due to the availability of shipboard AC power systems that power the ship's large commercial and industrial ships. These vessels need continuous, high-output lighting to be readily available across the electrical infrastructure already present in the ships where companies such as Eaton have survived on AC marine lighting solutions.

the segment of Solar Powered is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.02% (2025–2032), owing to the increasing sustainability focus of the marine industry and advancement of solar-based marine lighting solutions by the companies including the Carmanah Technologies.

North America Leads Marine Lighting Market as Asia Pacific and Europe Show Rapid Growth

North America captained the Marine Lighting Space holding 40.86% share in 2024 due to developed shipbuilding market, higher naval modernization, and recreational boating culture in the U.S., among others. Ongoing demand for the best performance marine lighting are underpinned by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy emphasis on safety regulations and the modernisation of its fleet.

Asia Pacific will witness the fastest CAGR of 6.45% from 2025 to 2032, owing to increasing shipbuilding activity, investment in marine infrastructure, and booming marine tourism in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. Potential is also strong in Europe, where energy-efficient lighting is increasingly being put into practice in cruise tourism and port upgrades, bolstered by Germany's engineering leadership and sustainability-focused revisions.

Recent Developments:

In May 2024, Lopolight unveiled its Zone 1 ATEX/IEC Ex certified LED navigation lights, enhancing safety for vessels using flammable fuels. The compact, explosion-protected Professional Ex Series has seen immediate demand from modern fleets and shipbuilders.

