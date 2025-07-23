Bangladesh Records Over 400 New Dengue Cases, 3 More Deaths

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 444 new dengue cases and three new deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 18,026 and the death toll to 65 so far this year, the Ministry of Health said.

According to the data, 7,730 dengue cases were recorded in July after 5,951 in June and 1,773 in May.

Of the total deaths, 23 were recorded in July, 19 in June, and 3 in May.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh.