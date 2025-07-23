Bangladesh Records Over 400 New Dengue Cases, 3 More Deaths
Dhaka: Bangladesh reported 444 new dengue cases and three new deaths on Tuesday, taking the tally to 18,026 and the death toll to 65 so far this year, the Ministry of Health said.
According to the data, 7,730 dengue cases were recorded in July after 5,951 in June and 1,773 in May.
Of the total deaths, 23 were recorded in July, 19 in June, and 3 in May.
The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment