Qatar Aims To Increase Local Production Of Red Meat, Egg

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: As part of the National Food Security Strategy 2030, Qatar has announced bold targets to boost local production, aiming to achieve 30% self-sufficiency in red meat and 70% in table eggs, said an official.

Assistant Director of the Food Security Department at the Ministry of Municipality Hamad Hadi Al-Hajri has said that the country also plans to maintain its current full self-sufficiency levels in the dairy and poultry sectors.

“Qatar currently enjoys full self-sufficiency in dairy products and fresh poultry. In addition, it has achieved approximately 40 percent self-sufficiency in vegetables, around 30 percent in table eggs, and roughly 15 percent in red meat,” said Al-Hajri speaking in a Qatar TV programme recently.

He said that remarkable strides were made in boosting local food production, strengthening the nation's food security and moving steadily toward greater self-sufficiency due to a comprehensive strategy involving both public and private sectors.

Al-Hajri has highlighted Qatar's continuing efforts and achievements in bolstering food security and achieving self-sufficiency through a combination of strategic projects and public-private partnerships.

Speaking on the country's evolving food security system, Al-Hajri emphasised that the country views food security as a national priority-an integrated system involving all relevant stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.

He noted that the ecosystem includes ministries such as the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the Ministry of Public Health, as well as private sector entities ranging from large corporations to small and medium enterprises, farmers, livestock breeders, and fishermen.

“Since the launch of the national food security strategy, Qatar has focused on two main pillars: enhancing local production and ensuring resilient international trade and supply chains capable of adapting to global shocks,” said Al-Hajri.

To achieve these goals, he said several initiatives were rolled out, including the expansion of greenhouse vegetable production, the launch of livestock breeding and fattening projects, and the promotion of aquaculture and fish farming.

The government continues to work closely with farmers, producers, and fishermen, offering support and incentives that facilitate increased domestic output. Al-Hajri stressed the importance of empowering local producers by providing them with the infrastructure and resources they need to succeed.

Qatar remains committed to reinforcing its food security framework through sustained investment in the sector, innovation, and collaboration.

As the country moves toward its 2030 targets, its comprehensive and inclusive approach is set to enhance national resilience, reduce reliance on imports, and support long-term sustainability in the agricultural and food production sectors.

The National Food Security Strategy 2030 focuses on achieving sustainable food security through local production, strategic reserves, and international partnerships.

Key goals include increasing self-sufficiency in key food items like vegetables, red meat, and fish, while also ensuring food safety, promoting healthy consumption, and adapting to climate change.