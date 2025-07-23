Singapore Salad Shop Owner Jane Lee Dies Day After Accusing Indian Worker Of Injury Fraud

A cloud of mystery and grief hangs over Singapore's business community following the sudden death of Jane Lee, the founder of Sumo Salad, a popular eatery in Holland Village. The 48-year-old entrepreneur passed away on July 19, just a day after she took to Facebook to share her anguish over what she described as a betrayal by a former employee.

A Facebook Post That Shocked Many

Lee's candid posts, made public on July 18, detailed her emotional turmoil after accusing an Indian worker, Sran Kiranjeet Kaur, of deliberately staging an accident to claim compensation. In her post, Lee said she was left "emotionally wrecked" after discovering what she believed was an attempt to exploit her business.

"I never imagined that someone could act with such deceit simply for the sake of money," she wrote.

Allegations of a Staged Incident

According to Lee, Kaur was nearing the end of her contract at Sumo Salad when she allegedly claimed to have slipped while taking the escalator to dispose of trash. Lee suggested the incident was premeditated, timed just two days before the contract was to end.

She also accused Kaur's husband, Mamu, of being involved in what she described as a "carefully orchestrated scheme" to target small businesses-allegedly with help from legal advisors familiar with compensation loopholes.

Video Footage and Surveillance Claims

Lee expressed that she had surveillance footage contradicting the injury claims and said she had witnessed Kaur walking and working normally-except in front of doctors, where she "limped and exaggerated her condition."

"I feel helpless. These tactics aren't just financially damaging-they're emotionally draining," Lee had written, appealing to Singapore's Ministry of Manpower and the police to look into the matter.

Sudden Death Leaves Community in Shock

Tragically, less than 24 hours later, Jane Lee was found dead. The cause of her death remains unknown, and the Singapore Police Force has confirmed that investigations are underway into what they've termed an "unnatural death."

Remembering Jane Lee

Lee's passing has left many in Singapore reeling, not just because of the nature of her final posts, but also because she had long been known as a spirited small business owner trying to stay afloat in a demanding industry.