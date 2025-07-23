403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Unveils Massive Trade Agreement with Japan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday what he described as a "massive" trade agreement between the United States and Japan, the world's fifth-largest economy.
The announcement was made through a post on his Truth Social platform.
In his post, Trump stated, "We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made." He disclosed that Japan, under his directive, would be channeling $550 billion into the American economy.
According to Trump, the United States is set to benefit significantly, claiming it would secure 90% of the overall profits from the arrangement.
The president also emphasized that the accord is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities within the United States.
He mentioned that Japan has agreed to broaden its market to accommodate American exports, including vehicles, trucks, rice, and various farm products.
Furthermore, Trump asserted that, "Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%."
This, he suggested, marks a substantial shift in the trade relationship between the two nations.
He concluded his remarks by expressing optimism about the future of U.S.–Japan ties: "This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan."
This announcement, reported by Truth Social, underscores Trump’s emphasis on economic nationalism and fostering international agreements that prioritize American interests.
The announcement was made through a post on his Truth Social platform.
In his post, Trump stated, "We just completed a massive Deal with Japan, perhaps the largest Deal ever made." He disclosed that Japan, under his directive, would be channeling $550 billion into the American economy.
According to Trump, the United States is set to benefit significantly, claiming it would secure 90% of the overall profits from the arrangement.
The president also emphasized that the accord is expected to generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities within the United States.
He mentioned that Japan has agreed to broaden its market to accommodate American exports, including vehicles, trucks, rice, and various farm products.
Furthermore, Trump asserted that, "Japan will pay Reciprocal Tariffs to the United States of 15%."
This, he suggested, marks a substantial shift in the trade relationship between the two nations.
He concluded his remarks by expressing optimism about the future of U.S.–Japan ties: "This is a very exciting time for the United States of America, and especially for the fact that we will continue to always have a great relationship with the Country of Japan."
This announcement, reported by Truth Social, underscores Trump’s emphasis on economic nationalism and fostering international agreements that prioritize American interests.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment