Japanese Premier Might Resign


2025-07-23 01:29:29
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is anticipated to make a decision regarding his resignation in August, following significant setbacks suffered by the ruling coalition in recent elections, a news agency reported on Wednesday.

This development comes merely three days after the governing alliance, headed by Ishiba’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), lost its control in the upper house elections held on Sunday — a vote widely seen as one of the most volatile in the nation's contemporary political landscape.

The coalition, formed by the LDP and its partner Komeito, managed to win just 47 out of the 125 seats up for grabs.

This result was insufficient to maintain the 50-seat threshold necessary to preserve a majority.

Previously, a domestic news outlet indicated that Ishiba had already resolved to declare his resignation before the end of August.

This announcement is expected to come after the LDP concludes its assessment of the House of Councilors election next month.

As per the report, Ishiba has privately disclosed his intention to step down to trusted aides.

Should Ishiba officially resign, his leadership term would have spanned less than a full year, given that he assumed office in October of the previous year.

