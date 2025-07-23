Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin Anticipates Peace Talks with Ukraine

2025-07-23 01:25:56
(MENAFN) The Kremlin expressed on Tuesday its expectation that the upcoming round of revived peace discussions between Russia and Ukraine will be held within the week.

“We hope that the talks will take place this week. As soon as we are ready, we will make an announcement regarding the timing,” Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov told members of the press during a media conference.

Peskov emphasized that the Russian government does not foresee "breakthroughs of the miraculous kind" during the negotiations.

He noted that the situation in Ukraine is “so complex” that even achieving agreements such as prisoner exchanges is considered “already an outcome.”

The Kremlin official also pointed out that the Ukrainian government has not lifted a restriction from 2022 that prevents direct dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this limitation continues to block high-level engagement.

Referring to the nature of the dialogue as “quite complex,” Peskov remarked that multiple issues need to be addressed, including a review of the draft memoranda that were shared during the second round of negotiations held last month.

“I would not assess the potential timeframes (for reaching a settlement in Ukraine) at all. It depends on many factors, and any forecasts now would be wrong,” he added, indicating the unpredictable nature of the peace process.

Peskov’s statements followed an announcement made by Zelenskyy in a video speech on Monday night.

According to a news agency, Zelenskyy confirmed that the new round of talks between Kyiv and Moscow is scheduled to occur in Türkiye on Wednesday.

