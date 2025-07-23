403
Trump Alleges Obama Led Coup Attempt
(MENAFN) During a press conference held in the Oval Office alongside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., U.S. President Donald Trump made explosive accusations against former President Barack Obama.
Trump claimed that Obama orchestrated a coup to undermine his presidency, insisting there must be “severe consequences” and urging law enforcement to “go after” him.
When asked about the controversial case involving financier Jeffrey Epstein and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, Trump redirected the discussion to his predecessor.
He declared, “The witch hunt that you should be talking about is they caught President Obama,” alleging that efforts to sabotage his administration began in 2016 and continued through 2020.
Trump asserted that those behind these efforts attempted to manipulate the electoral process.
“What they did to this country...starting in 2016 but...going up to 2020...they tried to rig the election, and they got caught, and there should be very severe consequences for that,” he said.
Doubling down on his claims, Trump suggested that Obama was personally responsible, stating, “Obama’s been caught directly...His orders are on the paper.
The papers are signed.” He went on to describe the alleged documents as containing more than mere evidence—labeling them as "irrefutable proof that Obama was seditious, that Obama...was trying to lead a coup."
In addition, Trump implicated other prominent Democratic figures, claiming that Obama, along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Joe Biden, was behind a coordinated and unlawful scheme, with Obama as the “ring leader.”
“What they did in 2016 and 2020 is criminal at the highest level,” Trump concluded in remarks covered by media outlets.
