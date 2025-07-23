403
TRNC President Commits to Two-State Solution in Cyprus
(MENAFN) During a press briefing held in Istanbul following an official ceremony, Ersin Tatar, the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), reiterated that a two-state resolution remains "the goal and aspiration of us all, and it is the right thing to do."
He emphasized that this approach continues to guide their diplomatic direction.
Tatar highlighted the gains the TRNC has made in global diplomacy, attributing them to the two-state policy that has been consistently followed with the backing of Türkiye over the last five years.
He noted that the TRNC's growing presence in prominent international bodies such as the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) demonstrates the effectiveness of this diplomatic strategy.
Expressing concerns about a federal resolution framework, Tatar warned that it could present considerable dangers for Turkish Cypriots.
He stated: "Under the guise of a federation, Turks will be reduced to a minority, the Republic of Türkiye will withdraw from Cyprus, the Republic of Türkiye's guarantorship will be eliminated, and Turkishness will lose the Eastern Mediterranean."
He stressed that these outcomes would undermine the rights and security of the Turkish Cypriot population.
Further stressing the strategic relevance of the Eastern Mediterranean, Tatar said the TRNC must be viewed not only as a territory but also in terms of its maritime rights, continental shelf, exclusive economic zones, and sovereign airspace.
Quoting President Erdogan, Tatar concluded by asserting: "As (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan has said, the TRNC will continue to be a shining Turkish state in the Eastern Mediterranean."
