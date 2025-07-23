CHLA Hospitality Foundation Awards $170,000 To 97 Hospitality Students

Empowering the Next Generation of Hotel and Culinary Professionals

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-seven students pursuing degrees in hotel management, tourism and culinary arts at 21 California colleges and universities have been awarded $170,000 in scholarships by the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation.

CHLAHF supports the education and professional development of students who commit to pursuing a career in hospitality. This year, the Foundation received a record number of applicants and was honored to provide scholarships to 35 more students than the previous year.

"These students have the power to shape the future of the hospitality industry in bold and innovative ways," said Michael Pace, Chair of CHLAHF and General Manager of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco. "What excites me most about our scholarship program is that it allows us to support and inspire a passionate, talented group of future leaders to keep pushing forward in their pursuit of careers in hospitality."

Recipients will be honored at the 2025 Scholarship Awards Gala on October 23, 2025, at The Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco. We invite all hospitality professionals to join us and support our current and future scholarship recipients.

This year's schools with the highest number of scholarship recipients are:



San Diego State University: 32 recipients

California State Polytechnic University, Pomona: 14 recipients

California State University, Monterey Bay: 12 recipients

California State University, Long Beach: 10 recipients University of San Francisco: 5 recipients

We are grateful to the following hotel brands for their continued support over the past 15 years: Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Handlery Hotels, and others.

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. Learn more about how you can support the CHLA Hospitality Foundation at .

Contact:

Jesse Geremia

916.554.2660

[email protected]

SOURCE California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation

