CHLA Hospitality Foundation Awards $170,000 To 97 Hospitality Students
Empowering the Next Generation of Hotel and Culinary Professionals
SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ninety-seven students pursuing degrees in hotel management, tourism and culinary arts at 21 California colleges and universities have been awarded $170,000 in scholarships by the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation.
CHLAHF supports the education and professional development of students who commit to pursuing a career in hospitality. This year, the Foundation received a record number of applicants and was honored to provide scholarships to 35 more students than the previous year.
"These students have the power to shape the future of the hospitality industry in bold and innovative ways," said Michael Pace, Chair of CHLAHF and General Manager of the InterContinental Mark Hopkins Hotel in San Francisco. "What excites me most about our scholarship program is that it allows us to support and inspire a passionate, talented group of future leaders to keep pushing forward in their pursuit of careers in hospitality."
Recipients will be honored at the 2025 Scholarship Awards Gala on October 23, 2025, at The Argonaut Hotel in San Francisco. We invite all hospitality professionals to join us and support our current and future scholarship recipients.
This year's schools with the highest number of scholarship recipients are:
-
San Diego State University: 32 recipients
California State Polytechnic University, Pomona: 14 recipients
California State University, Monterey Bay: 12 recipients
California State University, Long Beach: 10 recipients
University of San Francisco: 5 recipients
We are grateful to the following hotel brands for their continued support over the past 15 years: Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, Marriott, Handlery Hotels, and others.
About the California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality Foundation
CHLAHF is a non-profit organization that provides scholarships and research in support of industry employees and hospitality students. Our aim is to raise the profile and promote excellence in the California hospitality industry. Learn more about how you can support the CHLA Hospitality Foundation at .
Contact:
Jesse Geremia
916.554.2660
[email protected]
SOURCE California Hotel & Lodging Association Hospitality FoundationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment