BLUETTI Unveils Apex 300 Power Station In Canada As Demand For Backup Power And Off-Grid Solutions Rises

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As Canadians face increasingly frequent power outages and turn to off-grid lifestyles and RV travel, BLUETTI has launched the Apex 300 , a next-generation modular power station designed to deliver reliable energy in any scenario. Combining high-capacity storage with cutting-edge features, the Apex 300 provides a robust solution for home backup, mobile living, and outdoor adventures.The Apex 300 offers a 2,764.8Wh capacity, a scalable 3,840W output, and an industry-first 0ms uninterruptible power supply (UPS) switchover to keep critical appliances running during grid disruptions. In regions such as Ontario and British Columbia, where heatwaves and winter storms have caused extended blackouts in recent years, the Apex 300 meets a growing demand for energy security.Engineered for versatility, the Apex 300 is equipped with NEMA TT-30R and 14-50R ports, enabling both 30A and 50A RV charging without the need for adapters. Whether powering compact travel trailers or large Class A motorhomes, the system delivers consistent shore power. When paired with the SolarX 4K charge controller, three Apex 300 units in parallel can provide up to 30,720W solar input, enabling long-term off-grid living in remote locations.Innovations Packed into the Apex 300:50A/12,000W Bypass Capability: Supports high-demand appliances and electric vehicle (EV) charging.True 0ms UPS Switching: Keeps devices like medical equipment, refrigerators, and networks online without interruption.20W Ultra-Low Idle Drain: Extends standby power for critical systems, minimizing energy loss.Rapid Recharging: Achieves 80% charge in just 40 minutes with dual solar input.Hot-Swap Battery Modules: Allows users to take individual batteries on the go while keeping the main system operational.LiFePO4 Battery Technology: Delivers over 6,000 cycles for a lifespan of up to 17 years.For DIY enthusiasts, the Hub D1 integrates seamlessly into van builds and off-grid cabins with its rugged 12V/50A Anderson port. Travelers can also utilize BLUETTI's Car DC to DC Alternator Charger to recharge the system directly from their vehicle while on the move. Intelligent features such as Time-of-Use Peak Shaving reduce electricity costs by shifting charging to off-peak hours, while the Weather Alert Mode keeps the system fully charged in anticipation of storms.The Apex 300 builds on global success, having raised nearly USD 5 million from over 2,400 backers on crowdfunding platforms prior to its Canadian debut. This strong international response highlights the growing demand for sustainable, next-generation energy solutions.The Apex 300 officially launched in Canada on July 22, 2025, with Early Bird pricing starting at C$1,999. For a limited time, customers can save an additional 10% with code Apex300PR at checkout, exclusively through the BLUETTI Canada Official Store .About BLUETTIBLUETTI is a global leader in clean energy technology, offering advanced energy storage systems for residential, commercial, and off-grid applications across 110 countries. Through initiatives like the LAAF (Lighting An African Family) program, the company continues to drive innovation and expand access to sustainable power solutions worldwide.

