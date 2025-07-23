Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. House Speaker Backs Delay In Russia Sanctions Pending Trump's 50-Day Deadline

U.S. House Speaker Backs Delay In Russia Sanctions Pending Trump's 50-Day Deadline


2025-07-23 12:06:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He made this statement during a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I think the House and the Senate agree that the White House having given that deadline of 50 days, we need to allow the commander-in-chief and the administration and the secretary of defense and the Pentagon to do what they're going to do, and we'll see how that plays out," Johnson said.

With this statement, he reaffirmed the Republican leadership's position that any new sanctions legislation against Russia will not be brought up for a vote in Congress without President Trump's approval.

Read also: White House explained what awaits Russia if it doesn't agree to peace deal in 50 days

As Ukrinform previously reported, early last week, during a meeting with the NATO Secretary General at the White House, President Trump issued a 50-day deadline for Putin threatening sanctions and tariffs unless Russia agrees to end the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Greg Nash

MENAFN23072025000193011044ID1109835006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search