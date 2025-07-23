U.S. House Speaker Backs Delay In Russia Sanctions Pending Trump's 50-Day Deadline

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made this statement during a press conference at the Capitol on Tuesday, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“I think the House and the Senate agree that the White House having given that deadline of 50 days, we need to allow the commander-in-chief and the administration and the secretary of defense and the Pentagon to do what they're going to do, and we'll see how that plays out," Johnson said.

With this statement, he reaffirmed the Republican leadership's position that any new sanctions legislation against Russia will not be brought up for a vote in Congress without President Trump's approval.

As Ukrinform previously reported, early last week, during a meeting with the NATO Secretary General at the White House, President Trump issued a 50-day deadline for Putin threatening sanctions and tariffs unless Russia agrees to end the war in Ukraine.

Photo: Greg Nash