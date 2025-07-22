Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Confirms Talks Over Hosting 2036 Olympics

2025-07-22 11:01:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has confirmed its participation in ongoing discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of the new Host City election process for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
This move underscores Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport. It also highlights Qatar's dedication to leveraging sport as a platform for fostering dialogue, promoting cross-cultural understanding, empowering individuals - especially youth. Furthermore, it affirms Qatar's embrace of the principle of "Sport for Peace" as a cornerstone of its national vision, reinforcing the role of sport as a means to promote unity, reject division, and support global stability.
On this occasion, HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chair of the Bid Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, stated: "We believe in the power of sport to bring people and cultures closer together, to empower individuals, and to unlock human potential, especially among youth." His Excellency added: "Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations. We have made sport a central pillar of our national strategy, and today, we aspire to elevate that role regionally and globally by presenting a new model - one that reflects the diversity of our region and celebrates its authentic human values.
"We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities. This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy. Our objective goes beyond simply organising a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and international collaboration," HE Sheikh Joaan said. (QNA)

