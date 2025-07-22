403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Confirms Talks Over Hosting 2036 Olympics
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) has confirmed its participation in ongoing discussions with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) as part of the new Host City election process for the 2036 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
This move underscores Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport. It also highlights Qatar's dedication to leveraging sport as a platform for fostering dialogue, promoting cross-cultural understanding, empowering individuals - especially youth. Furthermore, it affirms Qatar's embrace of the principle of "Sport for Peace" as a cornerstone of its national vision, reinforcing the role of sport as a means to promote unity, reject division, and support global stability.
On this occasion, HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chair of the Bid Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, stated: "We believe in the power of sport to bring people and cultures closer together, to empower individuals, and to unlock human potential, especially among youth." His Excellency added: "Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations. We have made sport a central pillar of our national strategy, and today, we aspire to elevate that role regionally and globally by presenting a new model - one that reflects the diversity of our region and celebrates its authentic human values.
"We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities. This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy. Our objective goes beyond simply organising a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and international collaboration," HE Sheikh Joaan said. (QNA)
This move underscores Qatar's unwavering commitment to supporting the Olympic and Paralympic movements and its keen interest in playing an active role in the advancement of global sport. It also highlights Qatar's dedication to leveraging sport as a platform for fostering dialogue, promoting cross-cultural understanding, empowering individuals - especially youth. Furthermore, it affirms Qatar's embrace of the principle of "Sport for Peace" as a cornerstone of its national vision, reinforcing the role of sport as a means to promote unity, reject division, and support global stability.
On this occasion, HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chair of the Bid Committee, Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, stated: "We believe in the power of sport to bring people and cultures closer together, to empower individuals, and to unlock human potential, especially among youth." His Excellency added: "Our participation in the ongoing dialogue around hosting the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036 reflects a national vision that sees sport as a driver of development and a platform for promoting mutual understanding and peace among nations. We have made sport a central pillar of our national strategy, and today, we aspire to elevate that role regionally and globally by presenting a new model - one that reflects the diversity of our region and celebrates its authentic human values.
"We currently have 95% of the required sports infrastructure in place to host the Games, and we have a comprehensive national plan to ensure 100% readiness of all facilities. This plan is rooted in a long-term vision aimed at building a socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable legacy. Our objective goes beyond simply organising a successful event, we aim to deliver a global experience that reinforces the values of inclusivity, sustainability, and international collaboration," HE Sheikh Joaan said. (QNA)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment